Boil order issued in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued Wednesday for some Clark County residents.

The Clark County Water District reported a water line was being replaced.

Residents affected included those from the intersection of Highway 81 and 278th Street, south to the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway E. It also affects residents on county roads 115, 120 and 273.

Once water was turned back on, those residents were under a 48-hour boil order.

