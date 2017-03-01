Canton Police Officers get pay increase

They are short staffed with three officers, but that does not affect working

In Canton, Missouri police officers are in demand. So much so, the Canton Police Department is increasing pay in an effort to keep officers on the streets.

"Our latest departure has left us extremely short handed. Our officers are working overtime we will still answer all calls, there will be no calls not answered, we will handle all investigations, just after awhile it wears the guys out,” said Ryan Crandell, Chief of Police.

The police chief said he's down to just three officers right now. His goal is to have five officers. In an effort to cut down on the recent revolving door, the city has given officers a $5,000 a year raise. A bump from $25,000 to $30,000.

"When you're a young officer, pay is very important part, our benefits here are quite good but the pay was not matching what the other jurisdiction were paying, so over the last several years we've lost several officers,” said Mayor Jarrod Phillips.

The mayor said the city has to compete with its neighbors, such as Palmyra, La Grange and the county sheriff's office. While the pay increase doesn't guarantee the officers will stay any longer, the chief says it's a move in the right direction.

"In the long run, it is what it is, people are either going to stay or there not, but i think with what we offer and what we offer in quality of training, that if they leave here it won't be because of money,” said Crandell.

Along with the pay increase the mayor said the city tries to stay competitive with benefits like health insurance, life insurance and training.

To apply, you can apply in person or online.