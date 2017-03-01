Street closures in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Street closures in Quincy

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 through 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, South 12th Street between Adams and Madison Streets and Monroe Street between 11th and 13th Streets in Quincy will be closed to through traffic, according to city officials. 

Officials said this section of roadway is being closed to allow for street repairs at the intersection of 12th and Monroe Streets. 

