Road resurfacing project to begin in Lee County

Look down Avenue D from Fourth Street in West Point.

Cars driving down Avenue D near 7th Street in the city.

Construction crews are gearing up to fix a road in one part of southeast Iowa.

Crews are redoing Avenue D between 3rd and 7th streets in West Point over the next two months.

Mayor Paul Walker says it's going to cost $700,000 and will be paid for with state and federal grants.

"It's going to be redone completely, tore up, and have all new concrete through there," Walker said. "The intersection will be concrete through that area and last Friday was pre-construction."

Walker says the goal was to finish the project before the summer.

"They want to get started as quick as possible," Walker said. "We have the Sweet Corn Festival in town and that's in August but we don't want the street tore up all summer. We are anxious to get started as soon as all the paperwork is in line."

The road hasn't been fixed since the city received it from the county a few years ago.