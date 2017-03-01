Madonna House teams up with Menards for food drive - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Madonna House teams up with Menards for food drive

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Officials were out today putting signs on the box at Menards
They will pick the box up at the end of March

According to the Madonna House, one in five children are at risk of going hungry daily. That's why a food drive partnership is hoping to bring in lots of food.

For the month of March, the Madonna House and Menards in Quincy will be partnering together for a food drive. There will be drop boxes at Menards for people to donate non-perishable items. Officials say people should always donate because their is always a need.

"There's an ever-growing need for food and food donations, it is not a one time problem, its an every day problem for folks in our area. Donations are important everyday of the year,” said Cindy Grawe, prevention director for Madonna House.

You can also drop your donations off at the Madonna House at 405 south 12th st.

