Fox Theater in Fort Madison will open Friday

Logan and Lego Batman to be showing on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crews working on the soda and popcorn machine for Friday's opening.

Inside one of the two showrooms at the theater.

After being closed for nearly seven years, Fort Madison's Fox Theater will reopen on Friday.

Eisentraut Theaters bought the building last December and are renovating the entry way and two showrooms.

The owners say they have added new seating from the old Dallas Cowboys stadium along with digital sound and projection screens.

The goal is to bring more families to downtown Fort Madison.

"It keeps people in town," VP of Eisentraut Theaters, Cary Eisentraut said. "Folks can go to dinner, they can come to the movie and not spend a lot of gas and drive out of town. It's great for parents who don't want their 16-year-old kids driving on the highway at night. I think with our new amenities, it will be a surprise for people."

The first two movies shown will be Lego Batman and Logan starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Admission for adults is $8 and it includes popcorn and a soda. It's $6 dollars for children.