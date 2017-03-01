Storm clean up begins in Brown County

In Brown County, Illinois Wednesday, the National Weather Service is surveying the damage in Versailles, where the storm destroyed mobile homes and caused other damage around town.

Neighbor Brenda Horton said the trailer left a big hole in her garage, and the winds ripped right through her fence.

"We've got a locked gate, and it tore the arms completely off the locked gate," Horton said.

Luckily, no one was occupying the two trailers that were destroyed. Horton said when she woke up Wednesday morning, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"We waited till like 6 o'clock this morning so we could see and just kind of went, Ah, there's a trailer on our work shed," Horton said.

That's just a sample of what the heavy winds did when they ripped through the small town of Versailles around 9 o'clock Tuesday night. Brown County Emergency manager Curt Hannig said it could have been a lot worse.

"We were very fortunate," Hannig said. "We did have one injury that was transported by ambulance last night. Other than that, we did not have any injuries and that's the most important thing. All of our possessions can be replaced."

The west side of town was hit the hardest, with several trees knocked down and shingles ripped off the roof. Horton said a neighbor found one of her fence panels several blocks away.

"Our fencing, like I was saying, we found it up the street over there," Horton said. "Some of the other guys from the town was working and I said if you see anymore of these let me know. He said 'oh yeah I saw two more over there. It was all over this end of town.'"

But she's thankful no one was hurt.

"Just praise God it didn't do more damage or hurt anybody," Horton added.

With so much debris to clean up, the community is coming together to get everything back to normal in Versailles. Several volunteers were out today to help cut down trees and pick up debris in neighbor's yards.

Inmates from the Western Illinois Correctional Center were also sent to help. Resident Johnny Cram said he's happy to see helping hands throughout the community.

"People here in town are helping out with chainsaws and stuff, cleaning up the debris," Cram said. "I've been around to try and help pick up trash. everybody has to come together to help up each other out and clean up."

The red cross was also there to assist with the clean up. City officials expect clean up to last until the end of the week.

Hannig sent a press release asking residents to put all vegetation debris on the curb for city crews to pick up sometime this week. He added only tree and yard debris will be picked up, not building materials.

