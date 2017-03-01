Women's history on display in Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Women's history on display in Keokuk

Posted:
Hear me Roar! poster Hear me Roar! poster
Event on the theater billboard on 6th Street. Event on the theater billboard on 6th Street.
Music and readings will be performed in the Grand Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m. Music and readings will be performed in the Grand Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Women's history is taking center stage in Keokuk this weekend. 

Hear me Roar! A show focused on women's impact on society, will be at the Grand Theatre on Saturday.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be short readings and music directed by Mary Lynne Arms.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the tourism office on 4th and Main or at the door Saturday night.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.