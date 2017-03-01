Women's history on display in Keokuk

Music and readings will be performed in the Grand Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Event on the theater billboard on 6th Street.

Women's history is taking center stage in Keokuk this weekend.

Hear me Roar! A show focused on women's impact on society, will be at the Grand Theatre on Saturday.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

There will be short readings and music directed by Mary Lynne Arms.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the tourism office on 4th and Main or at the door Saturday night.