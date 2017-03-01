Quincy Christians commemorate Ash Wednesday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Christians commemorate Ash Wednesday

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Christians in the Tri-States and around the world are commemorating Ash Wednesday.

Mass at St. Peter Church in Quincy is one of many gatherings taking place locally. Parishioners received ashes on their foreheads, marked in the sign of the cross.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter--the day Christians believe Jesus Christ rose from the dead. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.