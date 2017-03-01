Tornado touchdown confirmed in Brown County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Brown County

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
One of the mobile homes destroyed by a tornado in Versailles, Illinois Tuesday. One of the mobile homes destroyed by a tornado in Versailles, Illinois Tuesday.
VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) -

A tornado touched down in Brown County, Illinois  Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in St. Louis.

NWS sent out a survey team to look at the damage Wednesday.  That team confirmed a tornado caused the damaged in Versailles the day before, which included two mobile homes that were destroyed and several trees knocked down.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the area at 9:23 p.m. Radar shows the storm moving through Versailles shortly after 9:30 p.m.

"After a very mild day with record-setting warmth in Quincy, a powerful cold front moved across the area Tuesday evening resulting in severe thunderstorms with the result of those storms being an EF-1 tornado," WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole said. "An intense line of storms moved through that area just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and the damage indicates a tornado with winds between 86 to 110 miles per hour."

The preliminary report shows the tornado was 50 yards wide.

