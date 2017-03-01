Downtown Quincy continues to gain new businesses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Downtown Quincy continues to gain new businesses

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Efforts to revitalize downtown Quincy are moving forward, with several people investing in the area.

Michele Wilkerson has operated 'Grown n' Gathered' in Quincy, as well as Yoga Seven. She's been planning on expanding even more.

"It made sense long term to actually purchase a building downtown, put them all under one roof, and create this landing pad for all of the health conscience minded people in Quincy, and in the area." Wilkerson said.

One of those new purchases, is the building next to 'Grown n Gathered', where Michele has planned to open up a coffee shop. She also has been renovating the upstairs floor for apartments.

"I'm very excited for what this year is to bring, and to see what this building does for downtown Quincy and the revitalization of it." Wilkerson added.

District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie noted that businesses like Michelle's have helped to create a culture that attracts people downtown.

"A lot more people are living downtown. A lot of people work downtown." Guthrie said. "And on top of that, a lot of people like to shop in downtown. They like the downtown experience."

Michelle also noted that she has enjoyed her time spent working downtown, and encourages other people to consider opening their own business.

"It can be a real grind to get the word out there, and stay optimistic, stay consistent, and give yourself a daily pep talk that it totally is possible." Wilkerson said. 

Wilkerson also said that she hopes to have the apartments and coffee shop completed by May 1st.

