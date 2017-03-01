Annual fish fry raises money for local Boy Scouts

Fish was on the dinner menu for many Christians in the Tri-States and around the world as they commemorated Ash Wednesday.

It's been over a 30-year-old tradition for the Blessed Sacrament Boy Scout troop to host an Ash Wednesday fish fry.

Boy Scout leader Joe Henning said the money generated from the fundraiser will go towards purchasing camping equipment for the year, and scouts are able to earn valuable experience for different merit badges.

"Some of these boys are working on their cooking merit badge so they get to see how you prepare and cook fish." Henning said. "We also have a merit badge called personal management where they have to learn how to handle money, so they see some of that."

Henning added that the troop plans to attend two camp outs in the next two months, with the first being at Camp Saukenauk at the end of March.