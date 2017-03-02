Wednesday's Area Scores - March 1

Calesse Bair celebrates following Scotland County's win over New Haven to advance to the Class 2 quarterfinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Granite City Regional Semifinals*

Alton: 53

Quincy High: 43

Parker Bland: 14 pts (ends his QHS career with 1,000 points)

Garrett Gadeke: 10 pts

Blue Devils: (20-6)



*Class 3A Peoria Regional Semifinals*

Macomb: 39

Normal U-High: 73



*Class 2A Olympia Sectional Semifinals*

Tremont: 45

Williamsville: 43

-- QND vs. Tremont (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Brown County Sectional Semifinals*

Pleasant Hill: 61

Peoria Quest: 74

Russell Miller: 18 pts

Kaleb Root: 17 pts

Dalton Crane: 14 pts

-- Unity vs. Quest (Friday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 Sectional*

Monroe City: 70

Montgomery County: 90

Panthers: (24-4)



*Class 2 Sectional*

Elsberry: 41

Clopton: 43

Final/Overtime

- Clopton vs. Harrisburg (Saturday, Noon at Moberly Area CC)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



*Class 3 Sectional*

Lutheran St. Charles: 29

8) Clark County: 48

Lady Indians: (26-2)

-- Clark County vs. Lutheran North (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Warrenton)



*Class 2 Sectional*

New Haven: 35

Scotland County: 37

Lady Tigers: (26-1), second straight quarterfinal berth

-- Scotland County vs. New Bloomfield (Saturday, 1:45 p.m. at Moberly Area CC)





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

John Wood: 64

Illinois Central: 63

Danilo Ranger: 17 pts, 10 rebs

Trail Blazers: 46 points from the bench



(WOMEN)

John Wood: 64

Lewis & Clark: 63

Michaela Gronewold: 13 pts, game winning three-point FG with :04 eft



Ellsworth CC: 43

Southeastern CC: 57

Alexis Harris: 18 pts

Blackhawks: (20-10)