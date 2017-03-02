Wednesday's Area Scores - March 1

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 4A Granite City Regional Semifinals*
Alton: 53
Quincy High: 43
Parker Bland: 14 pts (ends his QHS career with 1,000 points)
Garrett Gadeke: 10 pts
Blue Devils: (20-6)
*Class 3A Peoria Regional Semifinals*
Macomb: 39
Normal U-High: 73
*Class 2A Olympia Sectional Semifinals*
Tremont: 45
Williamsville: 43
-- QND vs. Tremont (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Brown County Sectional Semifinals*
Pleasant Hill: 61
Peoria Quest: 74
Russell Miller: 18 pts
Kaleb Root: 17 pts
Dalton Crane: 14 pts
-- Unity vs. Quest (Friday, 7 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 Sectional*
Monroe City: 70
Montgomery County: 90
Panthers: (24-4)
*Class 2 Sectional*
Elsberry: 41
Clopton: 43
Final/Overtime
- Clopton vs. Harrisburg (Saturday, Noon at Moberly Area CC)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
*Class 3 Sectional*
Lutheran St. Charles: 29
8) Clark County: 48
Lady Indians: (26-2)
-- Clark County vs. Lutheran North (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Warrenton)
*Class 2 Sectional*
New Haven: 35
Scotland County: 37
Lady Tigers: (26-1), second straight quarterfinal berth
-- Scotland County vs. New Bloomfield (Saturday, 1:45 p.m. at Moberly Area CC)
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
John Wood: 64
Illinois Central: 63
Danilo Ranger: 17 pts, 10 rebs
Trail Blazers: 46 points from the bench
(WOMEN)
John Wood: 64
Lewis & Clark: 63
Michaela Gronewold: 13 pts, game winning three-point FG with :04 eft
Ellsworth CC: 43
Southeastern CC: 57
Alexis Harris: 18 pts
Blackhawks: (20-10)
