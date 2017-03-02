Clear Mission: Quincy University sets out on GLVC Tournament title pursuit

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Phase one of the business plan for Quincy University is complete.



Last week's win at Truman State capped off a Great Lakes Valley Conference West Division title.



"That was one of our goals going into the season, get a bye in the first round (of the GLVC Tournament)," senior Evan McGaughey said.



"We're playing with a lot of confidence. (We) had 24 wins in the regular season, we're really meshing well, and playing well together. We're just looking forward to keeping that going."



The next step in the process is attempting to win a GLVC Tournament, something that's never been done in Marty Bell's 14 years as head coach.



"Coach Bell has always stressed every year that I've been here that he's never won a conference tournament. We would love to get that for him and for us," McGaughey said. "It's been a special year and we just want to keep it going."



Up first is Thursday's quarterfinal against Lewis (8:30 p.m. - WGEM SportsRadio).



The Hawks won the only regular season meeting last month but the Flyers enter the contest with plenty of motivation considering the season ends after their next loss.



"They're going to give us their best shot. There's no question about that" Bell noted.



"They made a run last year and won the (GLVC Tournament). This is not a team that's unaccustomed to that type of a run. I think those factors are the intangibles that we're going to have to mentally prepare for."



According to senior Herm Senor, "It starts on defense. When we get stops, and make easy plays on offense, then we're a pretty tough team to beat."



There's also plenty to drive Quincy.



Despite the fact they are a near lock to make the NCAA Tournament field a conference tournament title means an automatic bid.



"When you look at it at the beginning of the year you want to be playing in March. We got ourselves into position to do that (and) you can't ask for anything more than that," Senor said.



"Now (we) just got to out there and execute. It's going to be a lot of fun."



**Other Quincy notables**

- QU moved to No. 4 in the latest Midwest Region rankings released Wednesday (top eight teams make the NCAA Tournament)

- All-GLVC selections

Joe Tagarelli and Evan McGaughey (First Team)

Von Washington (Second Team)

Grant Meyer (All-Defensive Team)