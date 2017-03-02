Local high school prepares students in special education for workforce

A local high school has launched a new curriculum that's aimed at preparing special education students for life after high school.

Hannibal High School is making a push to give special education students all the tools they need in the workforce before they graduate.

They've launched a new curriculum that focuses on working with students who normally would struggle to get employment, by giving them the tools they need to be productive, and the ability to get jobs.

Special Education Teacher, Scott Speer said this opens doors for his students.

"Our goal is for our students to be better prepared to be productive members of our society," he said. "That they're ready when they graduate, not just going to college, but that they're able to actively find and acquire, and then hold down jobs they want."

Speer also said they have partnerships with employers throughout the area to give students hands-on training.

Meanwhile, Student Stephen Carlin said the curriculum has given him more confidence, and has made him better prepared for the work world.

"It helped me with my interview skills," he stated. "I'm kind of very shy to talking to people, so when we did our interviews, I stood up in front of the class, and told them how I was going to do everything."

Carlin also said that he has noticed a change in other students as well.