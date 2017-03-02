Man injured in drug-related Shelby County crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man injured in drug-related Shelby County crash

By Brian Troutman, Producer
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

University of Missouri Hospital officials confirm a Shelby County man is no longer a patient at the hospital after crashing his car under the influence of drugs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Wesley Kissee, 24, of Leonard, Missouri was moderately injured around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night after running off the road and flipping over his car while on Route KK, 5 miles north of Clarence.

He was taken to a university hospital in Columbia, Missouri by air evac. He was ticketed for DWI drugs, Possession of synthetic marijuana, improper lane usage, and not wearing a seat belt.

