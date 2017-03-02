Area students celebrate love of reading for Dr. Seuss' birthday

Sometimes, the best way to learn is outside the classroom.

Students at Adams Elementary School gathered outside their normal classes to celebrate Read Across America on Thursday. The national event celebrates the love of reading and is recognized annually on Dr. Seuss' birthday.

"We're really trying to teach them this week that reading is a part of everything we do in everyday life," said Adams Elementary School Literacy Coach Lisa Wiegand. "So, in everybody's jobs people have to read, and then it's important for them to read in school as well.

All this week, teachers have been able to invite guest readers to the school. This is the 5th consecutive year Adams Elementary has participated in the event.