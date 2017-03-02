Area students celebrate love of reading for Dr. Seuss' birthday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Area students celebrate love of reading for Dr. Seuss' birthday

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Sometimes, the best way to learn is outside the classroom.

Students at Adams Elementary School gathered outside their normal classes to celebrate Read Across America on Thursday. The national event celebrates the love of reading and is recognized annually on Dr. Seuss' birthday. 

"We're really trying to teach them this week that reading is a part of everything we do in everyday life," said Adams Elementary School Literacy Coach Lisa Wiegand. "So, in everybody's jobs people have to read, and then it's important for them to read in school as well.

All this week, teachers have been able to invite guest readers to the school. This is the 5th consecutive year Adams Elementary has participated in the event.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.