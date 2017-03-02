Hannibal Board of Public Works warns of phone scam

If you get a phone call from the Hannibal Board of Public Works threatening to cut off your services, it could be a scam. Officials with the Hannibal Board of Public Works say this scam happens about twice a year--around spring and the holidays.

Scammers are saying they are with BPW and calling customers threatening to turn off service unless they make a payment immediately. BPW officials say it's easy to fall for.

"This is a scam that very successful because it plays off of peoples fears and no one wants there electricity, that's a basic need that everyone needs on a daily basis," said Kari Goodman, Public Relations Coordinator with Board of Public Works.

She said some red flags to look out for are scammers asking for account numbers, they would not ask for account numbers, just verify them. Another is threatening to turn off services immediately. Goodman said you are always warned first. She says if you're still unsure if it's legit, hang up and call the Board of Public Works.