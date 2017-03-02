Hannibal program helps residents improve their sidewalks

Weather and wear and tear over the years can really do some damage to a sidewalk. A program that's been around for years at Hannibal City Hall helps residents fix them up.

The sidewalk removal program allows residents that want to replace their sidewalk go to City Hall and get a $10 permit. The city will come and remove the sidewalk and get rid of the concrete for free.Then at the owner's expense they can get a new sidewalk put in. The city is just happy residents are taking advantage of the program.

"It's been in place for many, many years, but the word is actually getting out there more, and I think we are going to start seeing a lot more sidewalks being replaced now that they know what the program is about now," said Chaplin.

If there is a natural accident such as a city tree falling or weather incidents, the city will come and replace the sidewalk at their expense. Brian Chaplin says around 300 feet of sidewalk gets replaced every year through the program.