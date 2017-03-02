WIU campaign responds to Trump travel ban

Western Illinois University joins forces with more than 100 colleges and universities across the nation, the purpose: to counter potential travel restrictions and to make international students feel welcome.

The new campaign "you are welcome here" is a direct response to President Trump's executive order denying entry to people from certain countries. The university worries about the perceptions of international students.

For international student Anirudh Kopparthy, coming from India to the U.S. to complete his Master's degree in computer science was something he couldn't pass up.

"It was my dream to come and study over here and do my masters, so it was really amazing for me," Kopparthy said. "I'm learning new things, everyday I'm learning new things and meeting new people."

With the likelihood of more travel restrictions to come, WIU fears the future for students like Kopparthy doesn't look good.

"My friends out in India, they have already move their visas to different countries," Kopparthy said. "They have already made their visas to Australia, New Zeland and Canada.

That's exactly what WIU hopes to avoid with the "you are welcome here" social media campaign, because they say it's important to have a strong international student presence.

"It can be a very confusing time, maybe a little lonely time for international students thinking, gosh, do I really want to pick up and move to the United States and go to school or I'm here now, do I really want to stay here?" Interim director of International Student Outreach Jeff Hancks said.

Kopparthy said if more restrictions are put in place, the melting pot may get a lot smaller.

"Initially the U.S. was the first priority for everyone. Now they are just changing their priority so they can go to different and safe places."

The campaign was just announced this week take advantage of this weekend's bizarre Intercultural festival, where students from different countries show off their native cultures.