QPS getting teacher input on new furniture in elementary schools

As crews build Quincy's new Monroe Elementary, school officials are looking at what furniture will go into the new school.

Monroe Principal Brian Trowbridge said the plan now is to take current furnishings, like desks, boards and computers and use them in the new school for the first year. He says they'll also get input from teachers on what they need in the classroom.

"They're going to be using the furniture and they're going to be designing what their classrooms are going to look like inside of each one of these grade levels," Trowbridge said. "They will also be using that technology with the students daily. Their feedback is vital for what we need to do moving forward."

Trowbridge says they hope to have a panel of teachers from every grade level in every building meet after spring break to talk about what new furnishings are needed.