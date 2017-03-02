Hannibal Parks and Recreation looking to hire summer employees

It might be cold out, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer, especially how to make a few extra bucks during the season.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation is looking to hire around 25 lifeguards and 9 front desk concession host. If you are a strong swimmer and at least 15 years old, you are eligible to apply. Once hired, Parks and Rec will offer a free lifeguard certification class.

"It's a fun job because you're working with a lot of other teenagers and the lifeguards have a good time with each other on their breaks, but it's just a really good summer job to have,” said Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Rec. Department.

If you would like to apply, you can visit Hannibal Parks and Rec located at City Hall. Applications are due March 10th.