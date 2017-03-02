'Vanity' closing at Quincy Mall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Vanity' closing at Quincy Mall

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

In the same week a new store joins the Quincy mall, WGEM learned on Thursday that another store is leaving.

Mall Manager Mike Jenkins confirmed that Vanity is leaving by early April because the whole chain is going out of business.

He said it's unfortunate to hear about a store leaving the mall, but he hopes that another business will fill the spot soon.

