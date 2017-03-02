QPS looking to address student poverty problem

Rashiyah Shaw has gone to Teen REACH for two years.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb noted that the district is looking into programs to solve the problem.

Webb noted that the number of low income students has increased over the years.

A battle against poverty is underway in the Quincy Public Schools.

QHS student Rashiyah Shaw has gone to Teen REACH after school, where she has resources she might not get at home.

"You have help in homework, and you have people here that support you, and you can like eat here if you are having trouble with food at home." Shaw noted.

She's not alone, with Teen REACH typically serving around 50 kids each day, nearly all are low-income.

Program Director Dennis Williams noted that the connection between academics and income is huge.

"It doesn't take the smartness away, I want you to hear that." Williams said. "They're still smart kids, but the resources help them to be smarter as it goes along."

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb agreed. With PARCC test results revealing 56% of district students are low income, he said the number has grown significantly.

"I think 20 years ago we might have been 20 or 30 percent low-income, you know children in poverty, and then now we are at close to 60%" Webb said.

Webb added that the district currently operates after school and mentoring programs, but they want to expand them to address the poverty issue.

"I think we're looking at generating more programs like that, and daycare and after school programs." Webb said.

Rashiyah noted that she hopes low-income students continue to get the help they need, especially because she's seen the effects of poverty firsthand.

"Maybe in a more effective way, because a lot of low income kids also don't have that help at home." Shaw said.

You can view PARCC results for any school district or school in Illinois by clicking here.