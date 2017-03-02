Former Knox Co. Ambulance District manager admits to Medicare fraud

The former manager of the Knox County Ambulance District pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 in Medicare benefits, according to court documents.

Court records state Russell Hall took a plea deal, and prosecutors agreed to not pursue claims that he also stole controlled substances, including Morphine and Demerol during his time at the ambulance district.

According to court documents, Hall wrote and cashed approximately 20 checks from the ambulance district's bank account for vacation salary beyond the four weeks of vacation that he was entitled to. In that process, he took more than $24,000 between June 2014 and June 2015.

The documents state Hall also wrote twelve checks to himself for extra shifts he never worked, taking more than $3,800 dollars. Documents show he then lied to the bank about what those funds were being used for, and that the funds were for his own personal benefit.

The bank account was funded through Medicare reimbursement payments for ambulance transports of Medicare patients in 2015 and 2016.

Hall hasn't been sentenced yet but could face up to 10 years in prison, plus fines up to $250,000.