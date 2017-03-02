Sectional Shot: Unity on a Quest to be super

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- When the final buzzer sounded, and the end result was a 20-point loss, the immediate disappointment for the Unity basketball team following the setback to Peoria Quest may have been apparent.



But the Mustangs knew round two was a strong possibility.



Three postseason victories later and there will be a rematch.



Unity beat Delavan Tuesday and Quest ended Pleasant Hill's campaign Wednesday to set up Friday's sectional championship, and the Mustangs look a little different this time around.



Cole Thompson missed the first match-up with the flu and Taylor Klusmeyer had just returned from injury.



"We're just trying to keep a level head and keep doing what we've been doing all year," Thompson said.



"We're all starting to play better now since we've had a whole year to play together. We got a couple people back from injury (and) it's all starting to flow together now."



According to Klusmeyer, "We played pretty close with (Quest) up (in Peoria) until the end of the quarter when we fell apart. I think we can stay with them all the way this time (and) hopefully take home the victory."



The Mustangs will have to play mistake-free. In their first meeting with the Gators third quarter turnovers were the difference in the 77-57 loss in late January.



Senior Cory Miller says they can ill afford to give their opponent easy opportunities.



"Playing a team, and losing, you learn what you can't do," Miller explained.



"We can't turn the ball over seven of eight possessions. You can't not rebound on defense, you can't give up offensive rebounds, and then you just got to play hard. We didn't come out hard (in the last meeting). That's what it was."



Klusmeyer added: "You got to stay with what you're going to do. You can't let them play their game. You got to make sure you play some of your game, too, and not let them just have everything they want."



Quest was ranked fourth in the final Class 1A state rankings and enter the contest with an 18-8 record. The Gators player to watch is Chaz Sardin who scored 30 points in Wednesday's semifinal victory.



Friday's game time is 7 p.m. in Mount Sterling.