Thursday's Area Scores - March 2

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Joe Tagarelli and Quincy get upset by Lewis in the GLVC Tournament quarterfinals.

**College Basketball, Men's**

(GLVC Tournament Quarterfinals)
Lewis: 79
Quincy: 78
Evan McGaughey: 22 pts, 10 rebs
Von Washington: 21 pts
Joe Tagarelli: 18 pts, 7 rebs (failed to get a shot off as time expired)
Hawks: (24-6), No. 2 upset by No. 7 seed (now await NCAA Tournament fate)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Semifinals*
Hannibal: 26
Warrenton: 56
Kaylee Falconer: 8 pts


**College Volleyball, Men's**

9) Loyola: 3
Quincy: 1
25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15
Anthony Winter: 12 kills
Adam Rogan: 23 assists
Hawks: (3-13, 1-9) - first match under interim head coach Bob Crank

