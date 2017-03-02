Thursday's Area Scores - March 2

Joe Tagarelli and Quincy get upset by Lewis in the GLVC Tournament quarterfinals.

**College Basketball, Men's**



(GLVC Tournament Quarterfinals)

Lewis: 79

Quincy: 78

Evan McGaughey: 22 pts, 10 rebs

Von Washington: 21 pts

Joe Tagarelli: 18 pts, 7 rebs (failed to get a shot off as time expired)

Hawks: (24-6), No. 2 upset by No. 7 seed (now await NCAA Tournament fate)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District 8 Semifinals*

Hannibal: 26

Warrenton: 56

Kaylee Falconer: 8 pts





**College Volleyball, Men's**



9) Loyola: 3

Quincy: 1

25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15

Anthony Winter: 12 kills

Adam Rogan: 23 assists

Hawks: (3-13, 1-9) - first match under interim head coach Bob Crank