Ready to Roll: QND eyes first sectional championship trophy since 2004

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy Notre Dame doesn't have to dig very far to find sectional championship motivation.



All they have to do is recall last season when Pleasant Plains ended their season in the Sweet 16.



The Raiders have their second consecutive regional championship in their back-pocket but they are chasing their first sectional trophy since 2004, which was also the last time they played in the state tournament.



The path to a Super-Sectional comes on the defensive end.



"What I thought we did a pretty good job of doing (Tuesday) night was limit second chances against a really good Oympia team," head coach Kevin Meyer explained.



"If we can do that and then create some tempo, create some transition points with our defense, it really kick starts our offense. Then we don't have to run as many sets (and) we don't have to walk the ball up the floor."



According to junior Mac Little, "We know we can do most anything on the offensive end. But when we play defense like we know we can it's different."



QND will get an added lift with the return of its leading scorer Justin Bottorff who missed Tuesday's sectional semifinal following an ejection in the regional championship.



But what the Raiders proved earlier this week is depth is their biggest asset.



"We're not just a one-man show," senior Carter Cramsey said.



"We have multiple guys that can do a lot of things. Our depth is really what takes us to another level."



Meyer added: "I think it's a lot of resiliency with this group. They rally around each other. I think they're really close and it helps to have seven seniors that really get into their leadership roles. They really, really want to stay together."



Quincy Notre Dame and Tremont square off in the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.



The winner advances to Tuesday's Springfield Super-Sectional.