WIU cleans up postseason Summit League accolades

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The countdown continues for the Western Illinois women's basketball team as its Summit League Tournament quarterfinal against Denver nears.



Only three wins separates the Leathernecks from their first NCAA Tournament berth in program history.



All-Conference honors were handed out Thursday and the Summit League regular season champs nearly swept the top individual awards.



Junior point guard Emily Clemens is Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring, assists, steals, minutes played, assist/turnover ratio, and free throw percentage.



Clemens is the fifth in program history to win the award.



The accolades don't stop there.



JD Gravina is Summit League Coach of the Year after guiding Western to its most successful season in 11 years. He's the first Leatherneck leader to win Coach of the Year since Leslie Crane in 2005.



Gravina's group capped the regular season with 23 wins which ties the single season program record. They set a Western Hall single season record with 13 victories at home and head to the Summit League Tournament as the top seed.



Clemens and Morgan Blumer were both tabbed First Team All-Summit League while Taylor Higginbotham notched Second Team honors.



Blumer was also named Transfer of the Year and joined teammate Olivia Braun as members of the All-Newcomer Team.