Experts warn against spring break travel scams

Before you book that trip for spring break, you may want to do some research first.

Experts warn that there are travel scammers out there that are targeting families and students for spring break.

According to the Better Business Bureau, there are fake travel companies that are offering great deals for spring breakers, but are scamming them out of money.

Mara Clingingsmith with the Better Business Bureau said to beware of deals that are priced extremely low, and are all inclusive. If the deal sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

"Who wouldn't wanna go on a vacation to a warm, tropical place for $99 and have everything included, but it's really not practical," she said.

Mecki Kosin, owner of the Travel House of Quincy said travel scams have been going on for a long time, and they are increasingly popular online.

"With the internet too, there are so many people out there that are trying to get into other people's pockets. You can't do anything about that," she said. "You just have to hope that the money that you're spending on a good time, a blue sky basically, really gets you that blue sky."

Kosin also said that booking online can be safe, but it's important to do your research on the travel sites.