Curtis Lovelace murder trial continues with more witnesses

The Curtis Lovelace murder trial is continuing Friday with more witnesses taking the stand.

The state's first witness of the day was Amy Herkert, a friend of the Lovelace family.

Herkert said her and another friend helped Curt clean up the house on Valentine's Day, the night after Cory's death, and two days later.

The day of Cory's death, Herkert said Curt told her on the phone that Cory was dead and hung up. She found it strange how quick it was.

Herkert said she remembered a phone conversation three months after Cory's death where Curt told her how bad their marriage had been.

Following Herkert on the stand was former Herald-Whig reporter Rodney Hart. His main focus was crime and court.

Hart said he was in the courthouse the day of Cory's death and had heard about it. He said he spotted Curtis and told him he was sorry to hear about Cory's death. Curtis responded, "Yeah. Happy Valentine's Day to me, huh?"

Hart admitted he thought the response from Curtis was odd. When defense attorney Jon Loevy asked Hart why he would judge Curtis for his response he responded, "I'm not!"

Hart said Curtis stayed friendly over the years since.

Dr. Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist took the stand next.

Denton said he reviewed the autopsy report by the request of Adams County Coroner James Keller.

Autopsies used to be handled by Dr. Jessica Bowman, who performed the autopsy on Cory.

Denton said he was requested to review a series of undetermined death cases and Cory's was one of them. He said he reviewed the autopsy report, photographs, scene photos and police reports. He said he mainly focused on autopsy reports, photos and slides.

He said after he reviewed it, the best cause of death would be suffocation, but he couldn't rule out poison.

Denton said he told Detective Gibson and Keller to take the new information to Dr. Bowman. He said, "They didn't want to do that."

Denton said he did not call Bowman about the new information to change her report, stating, "It would be wrong if I did that."

Steve Belko, a friend of Curtis, was the next person to take the stand.

Belko called Curtis, "the best friend I ever had." He said he knew the family very well.

Belko said he talked with Cory on the phone Sunday when he was trying to get a hold of Curt to try and get ready for their class reunion.

Belko said Cory sounded congested some. Cory responded, "I'm okay, maybe coming down with a cold or flu."

He said he wanted her to meet his wife and jokingly said, "well don't go dying on me."

He said those words haunt him to this day.

Cathy Meckes, who lived near the Lovelace home in 2006 took the stand next. She said she was a constant walker and walked by the home on the night prior to Cory's death.

She said she heard an argument and stopped to hear if someone was "in distress." She learned the next day that Cory was found dead.

Meckes said she didn't talk to police about the incident that day or in the coming years because she didn't think it was connected. She said she understood at the time that Cory died of natural causes.

The state then called David Schlembach to the stand who was another neighbor of the Lovelace home. He said he heard arguing for years before Cory's death. He said it happened so often he couldn't give any dates. He said he didn't hear any arguing from the Lovelace household the night prior to Cory's death.

Schlembach said he learned of Cory's death from Curtis that day. He said he hugged him and said he "felt really bad." He said he didn't see Curtis look very emotionally upset. He said other people he knew looked like "human shells."

Elizabeth Schlembach, David's wife came next on the stand. She testified that she heard a lot of yelling stating, "It was Cory that I heard."

She said Curt appeared to be sad and appropriate when telling her Cory died. Loevy asked her if she saw anything criminal. She replied, "not that I recall."

Marty Didriksen, Cory's mother took the stand next. Her husband died of cancer just three weeks after Cory's death. She said Cory would routinely come in the evening to talk with her dad each day starting in late October. She said she knew Cory was drinking, but never saw her drunk. She said, "I never saw her in a state where she couldn't do her job."

On the day of Cory's death, Curtis asked Didriksen to watch the youngest son. He turned and said, "oh by the way Cory's dead."

Loevy asked Didriksen about Cory's bulimia. She called it "over-exaggerated."

Larson Lovelace followed Didriksen on the stand. He is one of the Lovelace children and was four at the time of Cory's death.

Larson said all the bedrooms were upstairs in the home. He said he would go into his mom's room every morning to watch TV with her. He said he remembers going into the room that morning. He said he saw the side of her body and tried to wake her up by poking her and saying her name. He said she never responded to him. He said he went to the top of the stairs to wait for his dad, not knowing if he was home or away.

Larson said he believes his dad went into the room after telling him about his mom. In the last trial he said he didn't remember. Parkinson asked him why he remembers that now and he replied, "I've had more time to think back on it."

After Larson, there was an afternoon recess, followed by Detective Jeff Baird, who is currently a Sergeant with the Quincy Police Department.

Baird said he met with Bill Ballard and then officer Doug VanderMaiden to get details on what they found at the scene. Baird said he was sent to the home to investigate the death. He said he saw Cory deceased on her back in the bed. He said she was clothed and her arms were up in an unnatural position.

He said Curtis looked distraught when he arrived, but Curtis told him to do what he needed to do. He said he felt Curtis being distraught was appropriate under the circumstances. He said Curtis was cooperative with the investigation at all times.

Baird said Curtis told him he wasn't sure why he called Jon Barnard first, but he did.

Baird said he interviewed Curtis the next day and asked to interview the kids, who he interviewed the following day. He said he interviewed the three older children in the front room one at a time, but didn't interview Larson because of his age.

Baird said he expected death by natural causes due to a health condition according to talks with Coroner Hamilton.

Baird said he and the coroner examined Cory's body and they didn't find any signs of trauma and didn't find anything staged in the room.

He said they tested for skin temperatures by pushing their hands against the skin and her torso was warm to the touch. Baird said the lividity blanched, which means it removed the blood from the spot, when he tested it on Cory's body. He said lividity will set if it's settling for a long time and the skin will no longer be able to blanch.

Baird labeled the rigor mortis as mild in one of her arms and moderate in the other. He said it was also forming in her legs. He said it is his job to be right about the rigor mortis and that the arms were still able to be moved.

Baird said he learned about Cory's bulimia from Marty Didriksen, but Didriksen testified that she didn't speak to him. He said Didriksen said Cory was "a heavy drinker and suffered from bulimia."

Baird said he considered all maters and found no evidence of a crime. He said he didn't know Gibson opened the case until summer of 2014.

The defense stopped after this and will pick up the cross examination on Detective Baird Monday morning.

Heated, would be one way to describe yesterday's events.

Dr. Werner Spitz took the stand for a majority of the day, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Spitz is a well known pathologist who has worked on high profile cases such as the John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. assassinations.

Also taking the stand yesterday were Dustin Strothoff, a former neighbor of the Lovelace family, and Justin Bower, a student of Curtis Lovelace on the day of Cory's death in 2006.

