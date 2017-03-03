Gervasi leaving Quincy University

Quincy University President Robert Gervasi has resigned, according to a press release from the university.

The release states Gervasi is taking a similar position at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio.

The university is currently in the beginning stages of a five-year financial recovery plan to dig out of a $5 million budget deficit that was discovered in 2016, but Gervasi stated the decision to leave was not based on the financial difficulties.

Gervasi has been with the university as its president since July of 2008, but his role changed in recent months.

Faculty at Quincy University presented a vote of no confidence in Gervasi to the board of trustees on October 10, 2016.

Six days later, the school announced that, Gervasi agreed to cut his salary and hand over some duties, like day-to-day operations of the university. His primary role at that point was fundraising and external relations.

School officials said the search for a new president will likely go into next year.