Bill looks to stop 'doctor shopping' in Missouri

Bill still needs to be passed by the House

Pharmacies in Missouri have no way of tracking users

The Missouri Senate passed a bill that would create a statewide drug tracking program and stop a practice known as 'doctor shopping,' that's when people go to multiple doctors to get prescriptions for multiple drugs, mainly painkillers.

The bill would monitor and flag people trying to abuse prescriptions. Employees at the Hannibal County Market Pharmacy are well aware of prescription opiod addictions.

"We've seen many, many case of of people who get on these things and can just never get off of them,” said Art Awerkamp, director of pharmacy for Niemann Foods.

The CDC says nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths are from prescriptions. A bill passed by the Missouri Senate hopes to curb that by creating a database to track when prescription drugs are prescribed and filled.

"It will pop up some information for the prescriber particularly if it looks like it might be an excessive prescription,” said Lindell Shumake, 5th District State Representative.

Missouri is the only state without a drug tracking program. The Senate Bill still has to be approved by the House. Representative Lindell Shumake is undecided on his vote.

"The major concern is the confidentiality of medical information,” said Shumake.

But, pharmacy workers say not having a drug monitoring program poses even more problems in a Tri-State region.

"We have customers that come from Illinois that can doctor shop in Illinois, fill a prescription in Illinois and then come on over to Missouri and see a doctor over here and get a prescription filled and have the same prescription filled a day later in Missouri because there's not database in Missouri to double check that again,” said Awerkamp.

While he's unsure about the proposed law, Shumake agrees there needs to be something done about the opioid epidemic.

"There should be things, precautions, in place so that over prescription won't happen, but we have a balancing act here and that's what I'm going to be looking at in the discussion of the bill,” said Shumake.

If the senate version is passed, it's estimated to cost around $6.5 million dollars to implement in the 2018 fiscal year.