Local girl raises $12,000 for 'Jump Rope for Heart'

In gym class, Ella Sprague runs and jumps like a normal 10-year-old girl. But, a decade ago, as a baby, Ella had two open heart surgeries.

"We were referred down to Children's Hospital and the whole family, friends, just pulled together. She has been loved very much from the very beginning," said Ella's mom, Tina.

St. Peter-- Ella's school, embarked upon a fundraiser for the American Heart Association in February called Jump Rope for Heart. Ella was determined to raise $10,000 but, she would surpass her goal to reach over $12,000.

"She wants to help other families so they don't have babies with heart problems and special hearts," said Tina.

Ella's story has helped students better understand the importance of heart health according St. Peter P.E. teacher Ryan Shinn.

"They understand that it's not just something that you do when you're in school, but it's a lifelong choice," said Shinn.

Jump Rope for Heart is a two-week national fundraising and education event that ended a week ago. St. Peter is tallying the final numbers but, they believe they have raised more than $20,000.