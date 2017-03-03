46th annual Missouri Democrat Days underway

Hannibal is kicking off the 46th annual Missouri Democrat Days this weekend at the Hannibal Inn.

The events started Friday with an early bird party but the speaker ceremonies commence Saturday. Missouri politicians like State Auditor Nicole Galloway and Senator Gina Walsh are part of the lineup.

"If you get to know a little bit of the history and know what your party and politics has stood for, I think it gives you a chance to make the decision as to whether you want to support that or whether you want to go the other way," said John Yancey, Chairman, Missouri Democrat Days.

A brunch program starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Hannibal Inn.