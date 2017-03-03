Friday's Sports Extra - March 3 (Sectional Success)

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Olympia Sectional Championship*
7) Tremont: 59
1) QND: 77
Justin Bottorff: 20 pts
Carter Cramsey: 19 pts
Raiders: (28-2) - first sectional title since 2004 (15-0 run in first quarter)
*Class 2A Monticello Sectional Championship*
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: 32
Monticello: 41
-- QND vs. Monticello (Springfield Super-Sectional - Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Illinois-Springfield)
*Class 1A Brown County Sectional Championship*
Unity: 62
4) Peoria Quest: 52
Cory Miller: 31 pts
Cole Thompson: 14 pts, 14 rebs
Mustangs: (24-7), fourth sectional championship in program history
*Class 1A Okawville Sectional Championship*
New Berlin: 47
Okawville: 68
-- Unity vs. Okawville (Jacksonville Super-Sectional - Tuesday, 7 p.m. at The Bowl)
