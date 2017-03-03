Friday's Sports Extra - March 3 (Sectional Success) - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday's Sports Extra - March 3 (Sectional Success)

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND coasted past Tremont to earn its first sectional championship trophy in 13 years. QND coasted past Tremont to earn its first sectional championship trophy in 13 years.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Olympia Sectional Championship*
7) Tremont: 59
1) QND: 77
Justin Bottorff: 20 pts
Carter Cramsey: 19 pts
Raiders: (28-2) - first sectional title since 2004 (15-0 run in first quarter)

*Class 2A Monticello Sectional Championship*
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: 32
Monticello: 41
-- QND vs. Monticello (Springfield Super-Sectional - Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Illinois-Springfield)

*Class 1A Brown County Sectional Championship*
Unity: 62
4) Peoria Quest: 52
Cory Miller: 31 pts
Cole Thompson: 14 pts, 14 rebs
Mustangs: (24-7), fourth sectional championship in program history

*Class 1A Okawville Sectional Championship*
New Berlin: 47
Okawville: 68
-- Unity vs. Okawville (Jacksonville Super-Sectional - Tuesday, 7 p.m. at The Bowl)

