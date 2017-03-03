Friday's Sports Extra - March 3 (Sectional Success)

QND coasted past Tremont to earn its first sectional championship trophy in 13 years.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Olympia Sectional Championship*

7) Tremont: 59

1) QND: 77

Justin Bottorff: 20 pts

Carter Cramsey: 19 pts

Raiders: (28-2) - first sectional title since 2004 (15-0 run in first quarter)



*Class 2A Monticello Sectional Championship*

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: 32

Monticello: 41

-- QND vs. Monticello (Springfield Super-Sectional - Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Illinois-Springfield)



*Class 1A Brown County Sectional Championship*

Unity: 62

4) Peoria Quest: 52

Cory Miller: 31 pts

Cole Thompson: 14 pts, 14 rebs

Mustangs: (24-7), fourth sectional championship in program history



*Class 1A Okawville Sectional Championship*

New Berlin: 47

Okawville: 68

-- Unity vs. Okawville (Jacksonville Super-Sectional - Tuesday, 7 p.m. at The Bowl)