Illinois proposed speed limit change receives mixed reactions

The bill has yet to make it out of committee or reach the senate floor.

Rian Ogilvie said he would support the increase to seventy-five miles per hour.

The speed limit on Illinois interstates was changed to seventy only a few years ago.

Interstates in Illinois west of I-355 and South of I-80 would have speed limits raised to seventy-five.

Daryl Ellis of Macomb said he doesn't agree with the proposal.

Senate Bill 2036 proposes to raise the speed limit on all interstates west of Interstate 355, and and south of Interstate 80.

Local drivers have mixed feelings about the proposal.

Rian Ogilvie of Quincy said on Friday, that he supports the proposal to increase the speed limit to seventy-five miles per hour.

"It'd speed up travel times quite a bit, it also probably would help lower the condensing of traffic a little bit, you know allowing people in the faster lane to actually be able to go the speeds." Ogilvie said.

State senator Jil Tracy, who is listed as a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a phone call that she is having second thoughts about it.

Another person who wasn't quite sold on the idea was Daryl Ellis of Macomb. Daryl noted that drivers go fast enough already.

"There's a lot of times, we don't need to be driving that fast if conditions are warranted, so it seems like something we could live without." Ellis said.

Ogilvie disagreed, saying that other states currently have the speed limits above 70, and it's time that Illinois catches up to them.

"I drove down here from California once, and a lot of those states have 75 already, and they seem to be doing quite well with them." Ogilvie said. "They don't seem to have too much problems with them, so I think it would actually be a good idea for having it here."

The bill has yet to make it to the senate floor.