Senate bill aims to guard against agro-terrorism

There's a renewed push to protect the agriculture business from terrorism.

A federal bill, known as the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act, aims to create preparedness plans in case of an agro-terrorism attack.

If that happened, Shawn Valter of the Adams County Farm Bureau said it would have a huge impact on food supplies.

"If a disease or something was purposely introduced within the livestock area, or something was placed out there in the fields it would cause the crops to die." Valter noted. "You could have a huge problem because our food supply would be affected, and it could affect a lot of people."

The bill has yet to reach the senate floor.