Hannibal's Huffman takes gridiron skills to Culver-Stockton

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- If there's one thing Dalton Huffman didn't miss many of during his Hannibal High School football career it's tackles.



For the last two seasons Huffman has surpassed the century mark in stops to lead the Pirate defense.



It's Culver-Stockton's hope Huffman continues that trend at the next level.



Huffman became the latest area recruit to sign with the Wildcats Friday after passing on a chance to wrestle at Hannibal-LaGrange.



Huffman says football is his passion and he understands nothing will be handed to him on the college gridiron.



"I love competition. I wouldn't want to walk in there and just think I have a (starting) spot. I want to work hard and take my spot, earn it, and actually know that I earned that by myself," Huffman said.



"I definitely need it to get stronger, faster, (and) a little bit bigger, but after that I know I'm going to able to compete, and I know I'm going to be able to make a difference to the team."



Huffman is part of a recruiting class that first-year head coach Tom Sallay expects to include around 50 players.



Sallay says all they needed to do with Huffman was turn on the game film. That was more than enough to convince the Wildcat coaching staff.



"He never took a play off and he's a hard-nose kid. He comes from a great program and he's got a great high school coach that I know coaches his tail off," Salas said.



"We play a bunch of different fronts so he's kind of like a overhang-type kid that can get in there, especially against road heavy teams, and kind of get downhill, and get after people really quick."



The new staff entered the recruiting game a little late following Jeff Duvendeck's resignation in mid-November but Sallay says by the end of spring they will have been in every high school in the state of Missouri.