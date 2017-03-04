Service restored to Adams County 9-1-1 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Service restored to Adams County 9-1-1

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Service has been fully restored overnight to the Adams County 9-1-1 center, officials said in an email Sunday morning.

Landlines telephones in several parts of Quincy and Adams County were  unable to successfully dial 9-1-1 to reach an emergency dispatcher.

Officials said the dispatch center is now fully operational.

