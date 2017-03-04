Missouri Democrat Days brings hundreds of Democrats together

Officials say Democrat Days is also a way to network

Democrats from all over Missouri traveled to Hannibal to partake in the 46th annual Democrat Days this weekend.

The two-day event brought around 1,200 people into town from state representatives to people who just want to learn more and be involved in the Democratic party.

President of Young Democrats of Missouri, Andrew Miller said this is always a weekend to look forward to for democrats to meet and greet and discuss, but this year they were discussing something different.

"This year, it's a little different, usually you know it's a lot of patting each other on the back, saying good job, I'm glad we are democrats. This year it's a lot of self reflection of what went wrong and what we think we can do better," he said.

Saturday ended Democrat Days until next year. The featured speaker was State Auditor Nicole Galloway.