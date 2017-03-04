WGEM 40th annual Home and Living Show underway

Guest were able to get discounts at certain booths

Thousands came out to the Oakley-Lindsay Center to shop for home improvements

Saturday, the Oakley-Lindsay Center was packed with hundreds of people ready to improve their homes just in time for spring. There were also over 100 vendors, everything from lawn mowers to kitchen tiles to landscaping were being sold.

Organizers say if you're looking to upgrade, the Home and Living Show is the first place you should start.

"Whether you've ever been to a home show or not, this is the one place you can come and experience everything in a matter of a couple of hours, so it's convenient, it will save you money, a lot of our vendors are giving specials this weekend for the home show," said Amy Carothers, general sales manager at WGEM.

If you missed the home and living show Saturday don't worry, you can still catch the last day Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.