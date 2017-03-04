Huckleberry Park Ramp Park opens for the season

If you roller skate, bike or skateboard, this is some good news for you, the Huckleberry Park Ramp Park is now open for the season.

This month the park is open from noon to dark on the weekends. Starting April 3rd, the park will be open everyday. The cost is $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends, but you can by an annual pass for $35.

"This is just awesome, for the community of Hannibal, it's just a safe place for kids to do outside activities and be involved in the sports they love," said Paula Epker, Ramp Park Manager.

Helmets are required at the park. You can bring your own or rent one for $1 at the park. Park goers are also required to sign a waiver and release of liability before riding.