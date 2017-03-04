Children found safe, Endangered Missing Person Advisory cancelled

Update: Crawford County Sheriff has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory, the children and mother have been found safe.

The Crawford County, Missouri Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for two children and a baby:

Igancia Collins, is a white , female, age 7, height,3'9", 45 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes.

Marianna Collins, is a white, female, age 5, height 3'5", 40 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes,.

Kimberly Collins, is a white , female, age 1 month, height 18 in, 4lbs 2oz lbs, unknown hair, unknown eyes,

According to authorities the children are believed to be with Margaret Jordan, a 26-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes.They believe they're traveling in a tan 2001 Chevrolet Blazer last seen in Cuba, Mo with tags FG2Z1J.

According to authorities: the children are currently in protective custody of Children’s Division. Children’s Division has made multiple attempts at the household address, other known addresses and phone numbers, and are unable to locate the parent and children at this time.

Information was received that the mother was en route to Jackson, Florida with the children.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Crawford County Sheriff at 573-775-4911.