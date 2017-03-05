One of the missing boaters found and identified in Hancock County

Ron Wagner of Montrose is still missing. (Photo courtesy of the family)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the body of one missing boater was found in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said the body was identified as Bill White Sr., of Argyle, Iowa who went missing with Ron Wagner on January 3 in the Mississippi River near Montrose, Iowa.

At this time, Weber said Wagner is still missing but they are continuing their search to find him.

Weber said the Hamilton Police Department was called to the Montebello Access on the Mississippi River, just below Lock and Dam 19 to a possible body floating in the water near the shore.

Weber said the unidentified person found in the river was examined by Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals.

With the assistance of a family member and dental records, the body was identified as Bill White Sr.

Weber said autopsy results show that the cause of death was drowning.

He said the body was taken to a local funeral home.