Drug investigation leads to arrests in Pike County

Two people were arrested on several drug charges and child endangerment charges in a Pittsfield home on Saturday, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

A joint investigation between the Pittsfield Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of Christopher, 39, and Stacey Beck, 38.

Pittsfield Police Chief Ken Yelliott said officers executed a search warrant at the home on Kellogg Street.

Five children were present in the home.

Officers found methamphetamine, cannabis, illegal prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and other items of drug distribution evidence.

Yelliott said the Department Children and Family Services were notified, and the investigation is ongoing.