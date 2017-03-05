Drug investigation leads to arrests in Pike County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Pike County

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pike County drug arrests Pike County drug arrests
Christopher Beck Christopher Beck
Stacey Beck Stacey Beck
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two people were arrested on several drug charges and child endangerment charges in a Pittsfield home on Saturday, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

A joint investigation between the Pittsfield Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of Christopher, 39, and Stacey Beck, 38.

Pittsfield Police Chief Ken Yelliott said officers executed a search warrant at the home on Kellogg Street.

Five children were present in the home.

Officers found methamphetamine, cannabis, illegal prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and other items of drug distribution evidence.

Yelliott said the Department Children and Family Services were notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.