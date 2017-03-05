Tornado clean up continues in Brown County

One of the trailers destroyed by the tornado in Versailles, IL

Residents help replace a roof that was damaged by the tornado

The town of Versailles, Illinois in Brown County continues to clean up Sunday after a tornado hit the town last week.

Richard Satterfield used to live in one of the trailers that was destroyed by the tornado. Luckily he and his family moved out a month earlier.

"I didn't know how to react, I went hysterical," Satterfield said. "Just got really upset."

Satterfield said they are moving to Meredosia, Illinois and most of their stuff was packed up, but they still had a few things left inside.

"My wife was all upset because a lot of stuff that she had was from her mom and dad which, has past already, and there's more sentimental value that you can't replace," Satterfield added.

The National Weather Service estimated the tornado produced 110 mile an hour winds. The west side of 2nd and 3rd streets was hit the hardest, and most the damage was in that part of town.

17-year-old Carson Morrison was home alone when the storm hit, causing part of a tree to fall on the roof.

"It didn't go through the house, but we did get a bunch of water damage on the inside on the ceiling," Morrison said.

What was the sound of wind and debris ripping through the town Tuesday night is now the sound of rebuilding, trying to get Versailles back to normal.

"It just goes to show when we're in a tight knit community like this, people are out there willing to help everybody," Versailles fire chief James Logsdon said.

Satterfield is just thankful this wasn't a month earlier.

"I don't think you could of survived it, really," Satterfield added.

Now, he goes to work, helping neighbors clean-up and move on.