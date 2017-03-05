Every bike has a story in Lee County Show

Two men have a conversation about bikes at the show.

A father and son check out the bikes at the show.

At the Keokuk Free Riders Bike Show, a bicycle was more than just a means of transportation. Organizers said the custom bikes were an artistic expression.

"Everybody has their own flair," Rodney Walton, an organizer of the show, said. "I like flashy, and you can see that in my bike."

Bike lovers gathered for a group ride on Saturday and then participated in a show on Sunday, which featured 27 motorized and pedal bikes. One competitor says he's living his childhood dream.

"It just brings out happiness in me to bring something back to life that I had... or wanted when I was a child," John Burchett, a resident of Keokuk, said.

Attendees exchanged bike parts at the event, but they said the stories exchanged were even more important.

"Most of these guys pedal them all year round," Archie Lee Burton, a Quincy resident, said. "One guy was up here telling me he rode them during the winter... I said that's just wild."

And organizers said their stories become a part of the bikes, too.

"We've got one in here that's painted up orange like an Allis-Chalmers tractor cause the family he was raised with had Allis-Chalmers," Walton said. "You can bring out your personality, your memories, anything."