Every bike has a story in Lee County Show

The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning a section of Highway 104 was back open following repairs.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning a section of Highway 104 was back open following repairs.
The rebuilding process is underway at Antioch Baptist Church nearly six months after its last church burned down.More >>
The rebuilding process is underway at Antioch Baptist Church nearly six months after its last church burned down.More >>
A group of police officers and students took a run Tuesday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.More >>
A group of police officers and students took a run Tuesday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.More >>
Police said an argument Tuesday afternoon in Quincy led to an SUV driven into the Mississippi River.More >>
Police said an argument Tuesday afternoon in Quincy led to an SUV driven into the Mississippi River.More >>
Paris police said an officer shot and injured an attacker near the Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday.More >>
Paris police said an officer shot and injured an attacker near the Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday.More >>
No damage is reported after a small earthquake shook some areas of eastern Missouri early Tuesday.More >>
No damage is reported after a small earthquake shook some areas of eastern Missouri early Tuesday.More >>
Federal officials say they're providing free summer meals for school children at numerous sites across Illinois.More >>
Federal officials say they're providing free summer meals for school children at numerous sites across Illinois.More >>
Some Quincy residents may need to check their water in the coming days.More >>
Some Quincy residents may need to check their water in the coming days.More >>
Quincy residents who live along Aden Drive got their wish Monday on a proposed zoning change.More >>
Quincy residents who live along Aden Drive got their wish Monday on a proposed zoning change.More >>