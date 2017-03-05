Meyer Madness: QND's Meyer returns to super-sectional as coach

In just his second season as head coach Quincy Notre Dame's Kevin Meyer has his Raiders humming like a finely tuned machine as the Raiders are just one win away from qualifying for their first state tournament appearance in 13 years.



It is a scenario that Meyer only dreamed of when he took the job as his alma mater's head boys basketball coach less than two years ago.



"It's something really, really special," said Meyer. "I bleed blue and gold, just ask my wife and ask my kids."



Since Meyer took over the program his players say things have changed for the better.



"He knows how to win and I think he's just changed the attitude of this program from day one when he came in and we've just had a winning attitude ever since," said senior guard Carter Cramsey.



Meanwhile, back when Meyer played for the Raiders, he helped lead QND to a super-sectional appearance in 1989 so it is only fitting that he returns to another super-sectional as a coach this time.



"From an alumni standpoint it means a lot to me," said Meyer. "These guys are really focused and I hoped they're not satisfied right now."



Knowing the wins would follow, Meyer made sure his Raiders didn't just know how to win but knew how to respect their program and its traditions.



"I think he's the reason we're here right now and we couldn't do it without him and he's been tremendous," said senior forward Justin Bottorff.



"Tradition is every thing to him and our school is full of tradition."



"Just a chance to represent our school and be there as an alum be there with these guys, it really, truly does mean the world to me," said Meyer.





