Hawks get ticket to the NCAA Tournament

For the first time in seven years, the Quincy University men's basketball team will play in a post season.



Sunday night, the (24-6) Hawks awaited their fate at the hands of the selection committee and were rewarded with the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Division II Tournament.



Quincy will take on the No. 4 seed, and former GLVC rival, Kentucky Wesleyan in the opening round of play on Saturday, March 11.



Meanwhile, GLVC champion Bellarmine, who escaped Quincy with an overtime win over the Hawks during the regular season, will serve as the region's top seed and host.



This marks the Hawks' eighth tournament appearance and its fifth under head coach Marty Bell.